It feels like we’ve moved to the Pacific NW again as an area of low pressure sits off our coast and produces some cloudy skies and damp conditions. Mist, drizzle, and fog will be present through much of today.

It will also be breezy from time to time on Wednesday, as the low pressure impacts us. Winds will be out of the NE 5-15 mph with a few higher gusts to 30 at times.

So when do things improve? For most of us, it’ll be Thursday. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies Thursday, but as the low loses energy over us, it’ll slowly fade away and rain showers will slowly fade away. This will help temperatures warm up too!

Friday starts off sunny, but then storms return! A cold front will move in during the afternoon on Friday, helping to produce some showers and storms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and heavy rain. Our area is already in a level 2 severe weather risk zone.

How about the weekend? Right now, things are looking good. A stray shower or storm will be possible on Saturday.

Hope you have a great Wednesday, despite the clouds and mist!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

