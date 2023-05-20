Much of our region is starting off this morning with patchy fog and some mist/drizzle. The good news is today should turn pretty nice in the late afternoon.

A coastal low continues to spin along our coastline. As of Saturday morning, the low was centered southwest of Hatteras, NC. This low should pull quickly up the NC coast and be parallel to VA/NC by midday into the early afternoon. This should help to reduce our cloud cover and rain chances this afternoon.

Notice on FutureTrak the clouds stick around until around midday/early afternoon- then we should see some sun break through by late evening. This will cause temperatures to climb quickly into the upper 70s once the sun comes out. Overnight, a front approaches. This gives us scattered showers Sunday morning around daybreak all the way through mid morning. Rain should push out by late morning into the early afternoon.

Fog and mist this morning will keep temps low untli the clouds move out later today and sunshine returns.

Tomorrow we’ll see the rain move out by the afternoon. Temps will be a little cooler with highs only in the low 70s. We keep these low to mid 70s going into next week. A few rain showers may return by late week.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

