Blog: Mild & Wet Weekend Ahead. Luckily, It’s Not A Washout!

Don Roberts (coworker) this morning noted that the last few days had been nice with a lot of sunshine. He asked if today would be just as nice. No pressure, right? I, unfortunately, had to answer that today wouldn’t be as nice. Clouds were already covering most of the sky this morning.

Clouds On Tower Cam This Morning

There is a stationary front to our south, and it is drifting north.

Regional Weather Map

Stationary fronts do drift a bit. If they pick up speed, then they become a warm front. This is a fine line, and today’s front is on the fence. Either way it will stay to our south today. We’ll have an east/northeast wind at 8-12mph. High temperatures will be near 50 with some upper 40s north of the metro. We’ll have some spotty showers during the day, but the rain won’t really pick up until around the evening commute.

Future Trak (This Evening)

The rain will become widespread later this evening, and it will continue into the overnight. There will be a big area of rain through tomorrow morning. There could even be a few moderate to heavy showers in the morning as an area of low pressure drifts just to our south.

Future Trak (Saturday Morning)

The good news is that it looks like the widespread rain move out later in the day. There will still be some spotty showers, but the larger area of showers should move offshore as the low moves more to the northeast. It will be a milder day with high temps aiming for the the mid 60s. We’ll have a southerly breeze. By Sunday we’ll have more warm air in place. The high temps are aiming for near 70 now. The models are showing lots of clouds and a few showers, but they aren’t showing too much rain through the day.

European Model (Sunday Afternoon)

So hopefully, folks will be able to get outside for a while to enjoy the warm air. Another low will move in Sunday night into Monday. This will bring us another round or rain showers. It could even be heavy on Monday for a while. High temps will drop to the upper 50s. We should dry out on Tuesday.

Between now and Sunday morning we could see about a half inch to an inch-and-a-half of rainfall.

Rainfall Forecast Through Sunday Morning

This could lead to some very localized flooding. The weather could be even more conducive to flooding on Monday as the rain stacks up again. We’ll see. Check back for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler