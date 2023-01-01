A nice start to 2023 is expected today with a little sunshine and temperatures above normal.

With the wind out of the NW/W today we’ll see a little cooler temperatures through the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s region wide. We should see some sun through the day too.

Now that the year is over, let’s look back on 2022 and some weather stats. We saw a maximum afternoon high of 97 twice – in June and July. The coldest day was Christmas Eve when we saw a morning low of 12 degrees (and a high of 24 degrees).

January was our snowy month with 11.2″ of snow at the climate station – the Norfolk Int’l Airport. Rainfall wise, we saw 39.21″ of rain. That’s about -9.97″ below average. On average, our rainfall each year is around 49.18″ of rain. This makes 2022 the 16th driest.

Warmer temperatures will be around on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs approaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Our next rain chance arrives on Wednesday as a front moves in. We could see some t-storms too. Behind this front, temperatures cool off a bit into Thursday and Friday.

Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

