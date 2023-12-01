Happy Friday! We’ll be nice and mild this Friday. Clouds will be increasing through the day. By late afternoon, expect to see a few rain showers. These could linger into Friday evening. Rain totals are expected to be light, at less than a tenth of an inch.

Highs this afternoon will be in the low 60s. Our average this time of the year is in the upper 50s!

Over the weekend, we start Saturday with clouds and mild temperatures. Most of the area will start the day in the mid to upper 50s, if not low 60s. So a nice mild start to the day! We’ll then warm up into the upper 60s later in the day – but a few showers will move in by the late afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals when all is said and done through the weekend will vary location to location, but expect about 0.25″ up to about 0.75″ of rain. Sunday will be a little drier, but still feature a chance of a shower or two. Temperatures will be cooler than Saturday, with highs in the lower 60s on Sunday.

We’ll be cooler next week with highs returning to more seasonable temperatures Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’re falling into the 40s for highs. A few showers will be possible with the system Wednesday. Historically, these systems are pretty moisture starved, but if we can get a low to form off the coast there’s a chance for a few showers or a brief wintry mix with temps in the upper 30s overnight.

Hope you have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

