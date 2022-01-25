Blog: Mild today before the next cold blast. Watching weekend snow trends!

Today we are going to warm up some more. Yesterday’s high temps made it into the 40s with partly cloudy skies. It was a little chilly, but it felt ok in the sun. Today we do have more clouds overall, but the sun should be out enough to help boost the temps. There is a warm front lifting to our north, and we have a southwest wind today at 8-12mph.

Regional Weather Map

High temperatures are aiming for the low 50s this afternoon. This will be just a couple of degrees above average. If the sun does pop out for a while, then it should be pretty nice weather to get outside and go for a walk. Either way I recommend doing it today, because a cold blast of air is on the way. The strong cold front will arrive by this evening. Temperatures will fall fast through the 40s. We may have some isolated showers or sprinkles this evening. Then overnight that might turn into some isolated flurries. That could even continue into tomorrow morning. Then we’ll be dry for the rest of the day with the exception of a bay-effect flurry over the Southside. High temps will only be in the mid 30s tomorrow. Wow!

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have clouds in the morning with some clearing during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15mph with some higher gusts. We’ll stay cold and dry on Thursday. Then Friday comes along…

During the day Friday we’ll warm up a little bit. High temps will rise to the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the south/southeast. We’ll have increasing clouds with some isolated showers possible later in the day. This is as definitive as it gets. By the evening the models start to split big-time. They agree on the pattern though. A powerful cold front will move through the region with an area of low pressure forming along the front. The low is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it moves offshore. The models disagree on how fast the low strengthens and how much moisture lingers on the back side. The GFS model (this morning’s run) has rain showers developing by Friday evening. It then changes the precip over to a mix overnight. Then it has some snow by Saturday morning for a couple to a few hours.

GFS Model Friday Evening

GFS Model Saturday Morning

The European and the Canadian models have a much longer time of snow with the low strengthening much sooner and closer to the coast.

European Model Friday Evening

European Model Saturday Morning

Needless to say that this scenario would put down quite a bit of snow. Sorry….It’s just too early to put a map up with snowfall amounts. We are in the time when we need to monitor for trends and patterns. The models will likely bounce around some more. A couple of days ago some of the models had zero precip over our region. Tomorrow we’ll start to play around with possible amounts (at least generally). Then we’ll refine the forecast from Thursday into the weekend.

Forecasting Details

So check back for updates!

I haven’t done much world or national weather news Recently. I did see 2 interesting things lately in the headlines. Recently, Greece and Turkey got hit by a rare snow storm. It shut down travel over the parts of the region for a while. Here is the article: Rare snowstorm in Greece & Turkey.

Want to think warm thoughts? In the southern hemisphere they may have just had the hottest temperature of all time (in the southern hemisphere). A recent heat wave about a week ago created temperatures over 100 degrees Farenheit over a huge area on 2 continents. It first affected South America. Then it hit Australia.. Here is the article with more information: Extreme heat over South America.

So if you are wondering where our heat went lately… South!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler