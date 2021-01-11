Blog: Mild Temps So Far. Mild Temps Ahead.

Some may argue this, but we’ve actually had a pretty mild start to the year. So far in the first several days we’ve had high temps in the 40s and 50s. This year is not alone. Last year we also had a mild start to the new year. There were even a couple of 60s.

High Temps (Early January)

You’ll note that a couple of years ago we had a more typical/colder start to the year. High temperatures were in the 20s and 30s. However, February of that year experienced a huge warm up! Temps rose into the 70s and even a couple of 80s. So the pattern has been a little wacky for about ohhhh 10-15 years. It’s definitely been warm for the last 2.

Going forward now we’ll have some more (seasonably) mild temps. Today we will have high temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. High pressure is moving offshore, and moisture is pushing in from the southwest.

Regional weather Map

Clouds will increase today, but there will also be a light wind out of the southwest. There was actually a decent amount of snow over northern Mississippi and Alabama this morning. However, we will warm up by the time that precipitation makes it here. A stray shower is possible by the early evening, but we’ll probably have a few showers overnight. We’ll be cloudy with low temps well above freezing. They will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Low pressure will pass well to our south. There may be a stray shower leftover tomorrow morning to the southeast, but we’ll have clearing skies through the day. High temps tomorrow will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. After that we’ll have some quiet and mild weather. High temps will be in the low-mid 50s on Wednesday with sunshine. Then we’ll be near 60 on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Talk about good outdoor weather! We’ll be cool and dry on Friday with highs in the 50s. Then a few showers may move in Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves in. We will cool down a little by next weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler