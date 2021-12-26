Blog: Mild temps continue today, still good weather for travel

Christmas 2021 was definitely a warm one, but it wasn’t record heat.

High Temps Yesterday

It was both warm and breezy. It was great weather for trying out a new bike or sports equipment. Today we will cool down slightly, but it will still be very mild for this time of year. A cool front is slowly sinking to the south. High pressure is to our south.

Regional Weather Map

The front will slip a bit more to the south today over North Carolina. Then it will stall out. High temps will be more in the mid 60s locally. Meanwhile it will be in the upper 50s towards D.C. and in the 70s in Raleigh and Wilmington. There will be a lot of sunshine across the area.

Travel Forecast today

It will be dry in the east, but there will be a lot of snow across parts of the west.

National Travel Forecast

Tomorrow the front will edge a bit more to the south. We’ll cool down to the 50s. It will be colder to our north with much warmer temperatures to our south.

We’ll have more clouds in the region with some isolated rain showers. As we go into the middle of next week we’ll develop a higher chance for some rain showers. Plus temps will warm up quite a bit.

Temperature Trend

For now New Years Eve looks dry. We’ll have updates on that throughout the week.

Happy holidays and safe travels!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler