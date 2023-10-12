This morning we have a good amount of moisture to our south. However, there is some dry air in the mid levels of the atmosphere across eastern VA and NC, so for most of us, I expect limited rain chances. We refer to this as virga in meteorology when the precipitation evaporates before hitting the surface. So if you open your radar app you may see some rain on it, but it may not actually be raining. A shower or two could occur from the Albemarle south into the Outer Banks.

Highs will be in the 70s. It should be a pretty nice day with clouds clearing out this afternoon.

Friday looks to be another nice day with highs once again in the 70s. We will see rain chances return to the area on Saturday with rain, locally heavy at times in the afternoon. A t-storm or two could also occur.

Rainfall totals across the area are expected to be 0.5″ to 1″ with this system on Saturday.

We will see cooler temperatures behind this front on Saturday, with highs falling into the 60s Sunday into next week.

In the tropics, Sean formed yesterday. It’s already quickly weakened back to a tropical depression and is not expected to last beyond the weekend. Another system to the east of Sean could develop but it also is not expected to cause too many problems.

Hope you have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

