Blog: Messy Travel West. Local Travel Is Still Good!

Locally and regionally we will still have some good weather today. High pressure has moved east, and it is allowing for more southerly winds to kick in. It will also bring us a lot of sunshine today.

Regional Weather Map

So while we started off in the 30s and 40s this morning, we’ll warm up to the mid-upper 60s later today. We’ll have dry weather over the eastern third of the country, but there will be some messy weather in the central and western U.S.

Travel Forecast (Today)

An area of low pressure near Denver will interact with some cold air as it moves east. This will cause a band of snow to fall from Denver to southern Minnesota and Iowa. There will be another system moving onto the west coast that will create a wintry mess from northern California up into Oregon.

Tomorrow this will all move east. So problems will continue for the west. The central U.S. system will move northeast. It will create a band of showers from Atlanta to the Great Lakes in the morning. The low will move up into the Great Lakes and create a large area of rain there to the northeast states. A cold front will extend south from the low. However, as that moves east it will turn into only isolated showers for the Mid-Atlantic states.

Travel Forecast Tomrrow

Locally we’ll have a stronger south wind which will increase the warmth and the moisture. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Again, there will be some isolated pm showers, but the chance for rain is only 20%. High temps will rise to near 70. We’ll dry out on Thanksgiving. It will be a little breezy and cooler. High temps will be in the upper 50s, but the region will be dry. Hopefully, the turkey will not be….

We’ll be cool and dry on Friday and Saturday. High temps will be mainly in the 50s. Then we’ll have rain moving in for most of Sunday. That could really slow down travel over the region.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler