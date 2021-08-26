Blog: Melting Candle Wax? Tropics Firing Up Again!

This morning we announced that it was Don Robert’s birthday. I told him that it will be so hot outside that he won’t have to light the candles. They will melt on their own. A bit dramatic for humor’s sake, but I do think the wax would melt if you left it outside long enough. (Don’t do that! Wax is very hard to clean).

Today we are looking at more high heat and humidity. Temperatures will top off in the low 90s. The heat index will be between 99 and 102 degrees.

Heat Index Forecast

Remember this is below heat advisory criteria (105 degrees +), but it is still rough for folks working outside. Plus, kids at camp need to stay hydrated.

We have high pressure offshore. There are no big weather systems in our region.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be partly sunny today with only a stray shower or storm in the region. We’ll have similar weather over the next few days. This will last through the weekend and go into next week.

Meanwhile the tropics are also heating up…again. We have 3 tropical disturbances that we are watching in the Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Satellite

The 2 features that are over the Atlantic both have a decent chance of formation over the next couple of days, but they should also both stay out to sea. The one that is east of Bermuda may bring us a few waves this weekend. That would be great news for the ECSC surf competition. However, the system will probably stay fairly weak. So we’ll see.

The feature in the Caribbean Sea, however, is a different animal. It has been gaining strength over the last 2 days, and it could become a tropical storm at any minute. It just needs a little more organization.

Satellite/Radar

This is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. Once there it would be over an area of very warm water and low wind shear. This scenario would give it a high amount of support for becoming a hurricane. Many models do show that. Most of them also have it moving towards Louisiana.

Forecast Models

European Model (Monday)

The problem is that that area is still recovering from hurricanes from last year. Hurricane Laura and Delta caused a lot of destruction there in 2020.

Historical Tropical Tracks (2020)

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler