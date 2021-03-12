Blog: March Temps Tend To Bounce!

March temperatures almost always bounce around in this area. That has been happening over the last couple of weeks for sure. Take a look!

High Temperatures Last 2 Weeks

The last couple of days were well above average, but no records were broken. Today we’ll have one more warm day before the temperature drops. There is a cold front approaching the region, but it won’t move through in time to cool down temps today.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a west/southwest breeze at a steady 10-15mph. High temps will rise to the mid 70s, but it will probably be more in the upper 60s north of the metro.

High Temps Today

Overall it will be a nice day! The front may create some spotty showers this afternoon as it slowly moves into the region. There will be some spotty showers tonight as the front drops to our south. Low temps will be in the 40s. Tomorrow the wind will be out of the north. After a brief shower early in the morning, we’ll be dry for the bulk of the day. High temperatures will only be in the low 50s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday is looking pretty good right now. We’ll be partly cloudy with high temps in the low 60s. However, there will be a stronger shot of colder air arriving on Monday. High temps will only be in the 40s. We’ll warm up more on Tuesday, but there will be a good chance of rain that day. Highs will be in the 60s.

In national news…Many are talking about the chance for snow out west. Parts of the Rockies are going to get smacked with possibly a record snow storm. They are expecting a couple feet of snow. Possibly more. Our Future Trak model is predicting about 3 feet of snow near the Denver area between now and early Monday.

Snow Forecast (Denver)

It doesn’t look like we’ll have any snow here, but a couple of days ago there were some hints at a wintry mix in our region early next week. Now they have backed off.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler