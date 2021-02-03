Blog: Major Storm In The Northeast Finally Wraps Up!

The huge nor’easter in the northeast states is finally going to wrap up today. The snow will wind down up there, but they will still have a lot of wind and some tidal flooding. We are on the very edge of the system. So we had a few flurries this morning.

Regional Weather Map

However, high pressure is going to slowly push in from the west through the day. So we’ll have gradual clearing as we roll into the afternoon. High temps will finally rise back up to above 40, but I wouldn’t call it warm. Just better than the last 2 days. High temps will rise to the mid 40s.

Temps Today

By tomorrow high pressure will be sitting on top of us. We’ll have fair skies. It will be cold in the morning with lots of temps in the 20s. Then we’ll warm up to the upper 40s later in the day. Maybe we’ll hit 50 if we’re lucky. High pressure will move offshore on Friday. We’ll have some warmer & more humid air move back into the region. Temps will warm to the mid-upper 50s, but the trade-off is that rain showers will move in.

GFS Forecsat Model (Friday)

Rain is forecast from the mid-morning all the way through the late afternoon. The rain will push out by Friday night. Then we’ll have a pretty nice Saturday. We’ll be partly cloudy with highs near 50. However, we’ll have another system impact us on Sunday. It could start as a brief wintry mix inland/north, but then it would likely change to all rain. Highs will be in the 40s. We’ll have more info on that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler