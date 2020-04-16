Blog: Lots of Sun With Some Warming Temps.

We started off the day with some cold temperatures. Low temps made it down into the low-mid 30s in several locations this morning. There were areas of frost in some inland places. However, most of us were in the upper 30s to low 40s. Either way it was unseasonably cold. We will have a lot of sunshine today though. So we will warm things up this afternoon. There actually is a cold front sinking south through the region. However, it is only going to reinforce the cool air that is already here.

Regional Weather Map

So high temps will be in the lower 60s this afternoon, but it will probably only be in the upper 50s near the shore. There are no clouds nor any showers along the front. So it will actually be more of a wind-shift. winds will pick up out of the northwest. It won’t be too bad, but it will run at 10-15mph.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and light winds again. Temps will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s in the metro. However, we may have temps back down to the low-mid 30s again inland. So more frost is possible there. We’ll warm up nicely tomorrow during the day. High pressure will be in the region. So we’ll have a lot of sunshine. We’ll also have more of a southeast breeze. High temps will rise to near 70.

High Temps Tomorrow

Moisture will return Friday night into Saturday. We’ll have lots of clouds with rain showers moving in. For now it looks like most of the rain will arrive by late Saturday morning.

Future Trak (Saturday)

Highs will be in the 60s. We’ll dry out on Sunday with highs also in the 60s.

We have had a lot of days with rain lately. However, they haven’t added up to much in the rain gauge. At least so far for this morning. We are actually below average for the month. However, we are up over 2 inches for the year so far.

Climate: Rainfall

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler