Blog: Lots Of Sun, Quick Warming, And Good Surf?

No doubt about it…today is looking good. Now it might not have felt that great heading out the door this morning as temps started in the 30s and 40s. However, we are going to warm up quickly today. There is a large area of high pressure over the region. It has built in overhead, and this has shut down the strong northerly winds that we have had for the last 3 or 4 days.

Regional Weather Map

There is a big rise in the jetstream over the eastern U.S. with a large dip in the west.

Jet Stream

This is creating some warming for the eastern half of the country over the next couple of days.

Temperature Departure From Average

We’ll have full/strong sunshine through the day. Winds will be light and variable. So high temperatures will rise all the way to the low 70s this afternoon. This will be about a 30(ish) degrees rise in temps between the morning and the afternoon. Dressing in layers is recommended. Tomorrow we’ll have similar weather, but a weak wind shift will move into the area from the northeast. This will only drop our temperatures a few degrees as we’ll still have a lot of sunshine. High temps will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have a south wind develop on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. It will be great weather for Veterans Day. High temps will rise to the mid 70s.

By Friday the moisture will increase quite a bit out of the south. We’ll have a lot of clouds. Winds will be southerly and stronger. So temps will still be warm. We’ll rise to the mid 70s. The models vary a little on the timing, but they are in good agreement at a big area of rain coming into the region.

GFS Model (Friday)

A cold front will move in later in the day. It could create a few thunderstorms as it arrives. Rain might move out by the late afternoon, but we’ll see. Then we’ll cool down and dry out over the weekend. High temps will drop to the 50s and 60s.

Today may be a really good day for surfers. We definitely have the high waves. Check out the view at Rodanthe, NC this morning from Surfchex.com.

We just need them to clean up a bit. Take a look at the wave heights:

Surf Forecast

Winds will be variable at 5-10mph.

The tidal flooding will only be minor this morning across the Outer Banks. There could still be some brief ocean overwash down there, but it won’t be nearly as bad as the last couple of days. No tidal flooding is expected anywhere else in the region.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler