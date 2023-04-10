While a Monday may not be the favorite day of the week for many, the sun should make this Monday acceptable at least. We’ll see highs this afternoon in the upper 50s, which is still about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. Lots of sunshine is expected today, tomorrow and for much of the week.

We will see a cool start to the morning Tuesday as high pressure is over us. This creates good “radiational cooling”, where the warmth from the day escapes back out thanks to a lack of cloud cover to keep some of the warmth trapped near the surface.

Some patchy frost will be possible, especially across inland locations like Franklin, Wakefield, Surry/Sussex, Williamsburg, Hertford, Northampton and Gates counties in NC. Protect any tender vegetation you may have outdoors.

Rain chances remain low for much of the week. With the high shifting to the south by Wednesday, we’ll see warmer temperatures as our winds become more southerly. Highs should climb into the upper 70s to near 80 by late week! The wind should not be overly strong either, so unlike some of our recent warmer days these should be nicer.

The high shifting to the south will also lower the impact of high surf along the coast. We should see smaller wave action at the coast by mid week. Our next chance of rain arrives late Friday into Saturday as some moisture moves in from the Gulf Coast area along an area of low pressure.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

