Blog: Lots Of Clouds But Little Rain.

Over the next couple of days we are looking at a lot of clouds but not much rain. We have a big upper level low to our west. There is a cool front that has stalled out to our south. High pressure is to our north.

Regional Weather Map

As mentioned, we’ll have a good amount of clouds today with a few peeks of sun. However, there won’t be much rain. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon, and that’s about it. It will be cool and a bit breezy. High temps will be in the mid 70s. The dew points dropped a little since yesterday. Dew points are now in the mid 60s instead of near 70.

Dew Points

That won’t be that noticeable of a difference, but when you combine the breeze it should feel better today. We’ll have similar weather tomorrow. However, by Saturday the weak area of low pressure that is offshore will get closer to the region. This should bring us a higher chance for rain. The models disagree on how much rain and moisture move in from the ocean. Here is the GFS and the Euro models

GFS Model

European Model

You can see that the Euro is quite a bit wetter. If it were to pan out, then I think we would see a nice/soaking rain for a good portion of the day. Both models now have some rain from Saturday night into Sunday morning. However, the Euro dries things out during Sunday afternoon. The low will either fall apart or move offshore from late Sunday into Monday. After that I think we are going to heat up going into the middle of next week. High temps will be back in the 80s by next Tuesday with quiet weather.

The only thing we are tracking in the tropics is the offshore low off the coast.

Again…This will likely stay offshore, but it will hopefully get close enough this weekend to bring us that higher chance for showers. It could also give us a little breeziness along the coast this weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler