Well, it looks like we are going to be lucky this year. Some 4th of Julys in the past have had some rough weather. We’ve had wind, storms, extreme heat. However, we should be free of all of that this time. Yesterday’s storms formed along a cool front. A few of the storms put down some heavy rain, and that is a good thing as we needed it.

Rain Dropping South Sunday

Especially considering that the ground is very dry, and that’s not a good thing for fireworks. However, that rain and a cold front have dropped to our south.

Regional Weather Map

High pressure is edging in from the northwest. The front is stalling out south of Wilmington and Hatteras. We’ll have partly cloudy skies today. There will be a light wind out of the northeast. This will drop our humidity to moderate levels. High temps will run up into the mid-upper 80s. So it will feel fairly comfortable compared to yesterday.

Forecast Temps Today

There will be a couple of 90s inland. However, it will be a littler cooler near the shore. We’ll have fine weather this evening for the regional fireworks.

Fireworks Forecast

We’ll be mostly clear with temps falling from the low 80s to the upper 70s. Winds will be light.

We’ll be partly cloudy again tomorrow. Winds will start to be out of the south again. We’ll likely have that smoky smell returning to Hampton Roads. Heat and humidity will start to build back as well. So high temps will be near 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the mid 90s. There will be some isolated showers or storms in the afternoon. There will be a higher chance in the evening.

By Wednesday the heat will build in even more. So high temps will be in the mid 90s.

Forecast Temps Wednesday

The heat index will likely be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. There will be some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Then we’ll cool down with higher rain chances later in the week. We’ll have more on the long-range forecast in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler