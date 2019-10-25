Blog: Local High Pressure. Merging Lows In the Deep South.

Locally we had some great weather over the last couple of days. We’ve had dry weather, cool mornings, and mild afternoons. This continues today. We have a large area of high pressure overhead. Actually this large area of high pressure stretches up-and-down the east coast.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have partly cloudy skies through the day with high temperatures in the low-mid 70s. There’s no pressure gradient. So we will only have a light easterly breeze. Dew points are in the 50s which is still pretty comfortable.

While we have a large area of high pressure here. There are two areas of low pressure that are merging near the Texas coast. The first low, that is over the Gulf of Mexico, could briefly become a tropical depression. It does have a high chance of doing that. However, it doesn’t matter much either way. That’s because it also has a high chance of merging with a cold front and the other low over Texas. While they merge later today, the deep moisture will push north into Texas, Louisiana, and some of the other southern states. Rain and storms will increase there.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Tomorrow the low pressure system will move north along with the deep moisture. This will create lots of heavy rain across the Tennessee and Mississippi River Valleys. There could be some flooding. Meanwhile we’ll still have that large area of high pressure over us.

Future Trak (Tomorrow)

High temps will be in the 70s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some light humidity. By Sunday that large slug of moisture will start to slide east ahead of a cool front. Even though the low will move north and fall apart over the Midwest. We’ll have an increasing chance for showers over our area.

Future Trak (Sunday)

It will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll cool down a little on Monday, but high temps will stay in the 70s from Monday through Wednesday. The long range models suggest we’ll cool down by next Thursday. That’s Halloween. However, the timing on a lot of these features keep changing over the long term. So wait a little while before planning your trick-or-treat forecasting.

The weather for the Nationals/Astros game game will be nice up in D.C. tonight. It will be partly cloudy up there with temps falling through the 60s.

World Series Forecast

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler