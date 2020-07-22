Blog: Local Heat Continues. Tracking Gonzalo Today.

Yesterday we ended up breaking another record in Norfolk. The high temperature hit 102 degrees. This broke the old record of 101 set back in in 1926.

High Temps Yesterday

I was riding around Norfolk for an errand, and I concur. My car thermometer was reading 102 for most of the trip. We are in the middle of rough heat wave. We have officially hit 100 or higher for the past 3 days. However, we have been above average for about 18 of the last 21 days.

High Temps So Far This Month

We didn’t have much rain yesterday afternoon as expected. However, we did have a lot of rain over part of the area last night.

Storms Last Night

A big cluster of showers and storms moved over the Peninsula and Middle Peninsula. My weather watcher in Gloucester (Barry) had 1.7 inches. These fell apart by the early morning.

Today we have high pressure offshore again, but the front that was stalled out near the area is now moving north as a warm front.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have fair skies for most for most of the day. There will only be some isolated showers and storms (20% chance) this afternoon. High temps will run up to near 100 degrees. The heat index will be between 105 and 110. Therefore we have another Heat Advisory posted for the region.

By tonight we’ll have a cluster of showers and storms move into the region again. Some of these could be strong to severe.

Future Trak (Short-Term)

These should fall apart after midnight. Tomorrow we’ll start off partly cloudy. Then we’ll have increasing clouds in the afternoon. We are more likely to have scattered thunderstorms during the day tomorrow.

Future Trak (Thursday Afternoon)

An upper level feature will get close to the region, and that is why there will be a better chance for rain during the daytime. The extra clouds and scattered storms should keep temps down a little (theoretically!). So we should be more in the mid-upper 90s. However, the heat index will still be in the upper 90s to lower 100s. We’ll have a southwest breeze.

By Friday a cool front will settle closer to our region. With the upper level disturbance closer to us at the same time, this should give us a pretty high chance for rain. Scattered showers and storms are expected on and off through the day. This should keep the temps down even more. So high temps will be closer to 90. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with a few pm showers and storms on Saturday. High temps will be around 90, but the humidity shouldn’t be too bad. We’ll be partly cloudy on Sunday and Monday with high temps returning to the low-mid 90s.

Meanwhile, things are heating up in the tropics. Tropical depression 7 was over the central Atlantic this morning moving steadily west. It has now strengthened into tropical storm Gonzalo with 45mph sustained winds. This system will keep moving west, and then it is forecast to move more to the northwest late this weekend.

Track Of Gonzalo

There is a lot of uncertainty in its strength at that point. A lot of the global models keep it week while some of the hurricane-centric models strengthen it to hurricane status. Either way it will at least affect the Lesser Antilles with some rain and gusty winds.

There is also a tropical disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Satellite

This feature has a medium chance of formation over the next few days. It is moving generally west, and it will be moving over some very warm tropical water. Check back for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler