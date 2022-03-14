Blog: Let’s put last weekend behind us!

Last weekend….Laaast weekend…. Wow! It was pretty rough for folks that wanted to head outdoors. We started off in the 60s Saturday morning. We had some thunderstorms and very strong winds. Then temps crashed, and we had some melting snow Saturday afternoon. Yesterday, we had a lot of sunshine, but high temps were only in the 40s.

High Temps Yesterday

Today we’ll start getting back to milder/nicer weather. We started off cold in the 20s and 30s, but we will warm up fast. High pressure is to our south.

Regional Weather map

We’ve lost the strong north wind that plagued us last weekend. Now we have a light breeze out of the south/southwest. We’ll have fair skies all day. High temps will warm to the upper 50s to near 60. It will turn into some great weather!

Outdoor Forecast

High Temps Today

Tomorrow and Wednesday it will be even better. We’ll start a little milder in the mornings. Then in the afternoons we’ll reach the 60s. We’ll have lots of sunshine tomorrow with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

By Thursday an area of low pressure will bring us some scattered rain showers. It might not be a washout, but there will be a good chance for rain.

GFS Model Saturday

The good news is that we’ll stay mild. High temps will still be in the 60s. We’ll be mild and dry on Friday. I’ll go more into next weekend’s weather in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Hopefully, we won’t have any more freezing temps this season, but I would definitely still wait to plant the garden (outside of the heartier/seasonal ones). Here are the last freeze temps in Norfolk for the past few years:

I believe 2018 was misleading though. That was the year that we had record heat in February. Then we had record cold in March. The bottom line is that we are getting into that time of year when we reach the last freeze of the season. I don’t see any major cold blasts over the next 10 days, but we’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler