Safe to say we can all agree a little taste of late-May/early-June this time of year is a welcomed sight. Afternoon highs are going up near 80° for the next few days, get out and enjoy!

A weakening front passing nearby throws some moisture our way today, a stray shower or two is possible, otherwise expect passing clouds as the warm southwest breeze kicks into gear. It’ll take us into the upper 70s this afternoon with spots reach that 80° mark. Get out and enjoy!

A few clouds stick around tonight as temperatures hold on either side of 60° – so another mild, if not muggy morning will take us into an even warmer day tomorrow. Many locations tomorrow should reach the low 80s with more sun compared to today.

Rain chances remain slim over the next 48-60 hours or so until we get to Thursday – that’ll be the day this week changes arrive. An approaching cold front will march across the United States this week and make it’s way to Hampton Roads late Thursday. As of now, the daylight hours on Thursday should be dry and warm, highs will still be in the low 80s, it’ll even feel a bit muggy or humid. By the late afternoon & evening scattered showers and a few thunderstorms move in as the front passes.

A few showers could stick around into Friday morning as the front moves out. Temperatures will likely drop a good 20-ish degrees from Thursday into Friday, look for them to hold in the 60s with some afternoon clearing. It’ll also remain pretty unsettled into the weekend, rain chances stay alive on Easter Sunday.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro