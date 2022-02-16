Blog: Let the sun and warmth come on in!

Tower Cam This Morning

We started off with some great looking weather! However, it was cold and frosty for many. Temps were in the 20s and 30s with a couple of 40s near the shore. Winds were out of the southeast light. We are going to have a very nice day out there across the region, but only after we shake off the cold. We do have high pressure overhead, but it has slid a little offshore. There is a warm front to our west that will strafe our area and move north today.

Regional Weather Map

Winds will pick up, and they will turn more out of the south. We’ll be partly cloudy through the day. Rain will stay away. It should be good weather for all outdoor activities!

Outdoor Forecast

We’ll warm up even more tomorrow. High temps will rise to the low 70s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

High pressure will slide a little more offshore. this will allow the wind to pick up even more out of the south. Winds could gust to 25mph. We’ll be dry overall, but some isolated rain showers will be possible. Otherwise, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. It will be another great day to head outside! Keep in mind that water temps are in the 40s. So it can be dangerous if you are doing some water sports and you aren’t properly prepared.

A strong cold front will arrive by Friday morning. We’ll have rain in the morning with temps in the 60s.

Future Trak (Friday Morning)

There may be some brief heavy rain and gusty winds as the front arrives. Then the rain showers will taper off through the late morning and midday hours. Winds will pick up out of the north through the mid-late morning. This will pull down some much colder air. So while we may hit the 60s early, we’ll drop to the 40s by the early afternoon.

Forecast Temps (Friday Afternoon)

We’ll be cool and dry over the weekend with high temps in the 50s.

In national news…. I saw Al Roker (NBC) yesterday do a quick story/forecast about snow coverage across the country. I had thought that we were pretty snowy over much of the U.S. While there have been recent big snows, there have also been some warm surges of air. So as of right now we only have about 27% of the country covered by snow. This is down from 36% from last month. Look at this snow analysis graphic from the National Weather Service:

Snow Depth Over The U.S. (NWS)

While we are in store for some pretty warm weather over the next 10 days, we still could easily have some cold air drop down again. Even March can have some cold surges sometimes. How about the Circus snow 1980. Storm of the Century 1993. Ehh?

I don’t see that anytime soon, but stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler