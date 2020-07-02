Blog: Less Rain Today. Heating Up On Friday.

We had some real downpours yesterday during the late afternoon and evening. There were two outflow boundaries that merged over Virginia Beach and caused some very heavy rain to fall in the early evening.

Storms On Satellite/Radar Yesterday

The showers and storms dropped to the south during the later evening hours. As expected, we had widely varying amounts of rain. Most of the region had about a quarter to three-quarters of an inch. However, some locations had 1-2″.

24 Hour Rainfall Totals

I’ve even seen some reports of 2-3″ over parts of the Southside. This was as an area of low pressure slid east along a stationary front. Now today the low is slowly pushing out to sea. The front is sagging to our south.

Regional Weather Map

High pressure will try to build in today, but it won’t be a strong push. We’ll have much quieter weather this afternoon. We’ll be partly cloudy with only some isolated showers or a storm popping up. High temps will be in the mid 80s with upper 80s inland. We’ll have a steady north wind at about 8-12mph. Humidity will be moderate with dew points dropping to the mid 60s. It should feel pretty nice with the breeze.

Tomorrow high pressure will build in. So we’ll have a lot of sunshine. Winds will be more variable. So high temps will jump up to the low-mid 90s. It will likely be cooler near the shore. Keep in mind that the heat index will be in the mid-upper 90s.

We’ll have some pretty good weather for the 4th of July weekend. We’ll be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 80s, and we’ll have the typical Summertime humidity in the area.

Meteologist: Jeremy Wheeler