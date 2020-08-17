Blog: Less Rain Today. Drying Out Tomorrow…For 1 Day!

We finally started seeing the sun this morning. When I came in (well before sunrise), there was a lot of drizzle and a few showers. Now the sun is peeking through some clouds.

The area of low pressure that was near us yesterday has pushed well out to sea. However, there is upper level low still overhead. There’s also a decent amount of moisture in the lower levels.

Regional Weather map

So we will have a mix of sun and clouds today with some isolated rain showers and sprinkles. It won’t dominate the day though. So I’d call it a decent day. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s. We’ll have a northwest and then a northeast breeze at 8-12mph.

Tonight a cold front will move into the region. We’ll have a few showers with it this evening. There may even be an isolated thunderstorm. However, we’ll dry out nicely behind the front tomorrow. We’ll be partly cloudy with only a stray shower in the whole region. High temps will be in the mid-upper 80s.

By Wednesday the moisture and the rain chances will go up again. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s. We’ll have more scattered showers and storms Thursday into Friday. We could be in for some more heavy rain. At least in some areas. High temps will be in the 80s. The good news is that it looks like we’ll dry out a little bit by next weekend. I’ll have the update on that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

The tropics are rearranging. We went into the weekend with 2 tropical systems. (Tropical storm Kyle and Josephine). Kyle fell apart over the weekend. Josephine fell apart last night. (which is technically also the weekend). Now we just have 2 tropical disturbances. One in the central Atlantic. One in the eastern Atlantic.

Tropical Satellite

Both have a moderate chance of formation in a few days. I’m not too concerned about the one in the middle of the Atlantic. It’s pretty far south, and it’s moving fast to the west. However, the one that is farther east could get a little more northern latitude in a few days. That will be the one to watch. At least as far as our weather is concerned. Stay tuned for updates!

One last thing before I go. While we are enjoying a nice cool down in the eastern U.S. The western U.S. is breaking heat records left and right. In fact they may have had the highest temperature ever recorded in Death Valley the other day. Here is an article with more information on that: Record heat in the western U.S.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler