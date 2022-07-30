Are you ready for this? Today’s highs – only in the 80s!

That’s quite the change after our recent stretch of heat right? You can thank a cool/cold front that moved in Friday for the chance. That’s what helped spark our showers and storms.

Most of the area picked up a decent amount of rain – but like usual in the summertime, some were left out. Below are 24 hr rainfall totals for the region.

This afternoon, as the cool front continues to move south, a stray shower could occur along it but overall I expect rain chances to be low for much of the region. The best chance will be along the Albemarle Sound and the southern OBX this afternoon – closer to where the front sits.

We’ll see temperatures in the 80s, with a heat index around 90. Not as bad as it has been.

On Sunday, this front will lift back north and bring increased rain chances back to our region. Some of the rain could be locally heavy on Sunday. It won’t be an all day rain, but we’ll see a decent chance for showers and storms in the afternoon.

A few showers will linger into Sunday night and Monday, before drier weather arrives Tuesday. A few pop up storms may occur mid to late week with highs in the 90s.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

