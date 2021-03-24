Blog: Last Day Of The Pesky Low! Nice Weather Thursday!

Over the past couple of days we have had a pesky area of low pressure to our south. It has brought us breezy conditions, cool temps, and yesterday it brought us a few rain showers. Today it is going to drift right over our area. It is moving to the north/northeast.

Regional Weather Map

This will bring us a lot of rain showers to the region. They will be on and off through the day. Between the late morning and the early afternoon there may be some heavy rain in a few locations.

Future Trak (Midday)

Yesterday the models had some heavy downpours over Hampton Roads during that time. Today they are a bit more to the north with the heaviest rain. I think just about anywhere in southeast Virginia could get that heavy rain. Keep that in mind as I show you the latest rainfall forecast from Future Trak:

Rainfall Forecast

Showers will be on-and-off through the mid afternoon. Then they will taper off by the evening. The evening commute should be fine. Since the low is over us now, we’ll finally lose that strong northeast wind that has plagued us for the last few days. So winds will be out of the east/southeast at only 5-10mph. High temps will be able to warm up. We already started in the 50s this morning. We’ll warm to the mid-upper 60s this afternoon. There could be a couple of 70s to the south.

The Pesky low (sounds like a kids story book) will finally kick out tomorrow. We’ll have high pressure building back into the region. So we’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.

Temps Tomorrow

It will be nice out! Pollen levels have dropped to moderate today, but they will be back to high levels tomorrow as temps warm. Plus, the trees will love the rain from today.

We’ll be even warmer on Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. We’ll have a southerly wind. However, there will be some moisture returning along with the warmup. There will be a cold front moving in from the west. This will cause a few showers during the day, but luckily the models aren’t showing much rain. We will cool down and dry out on Saturday, but the high temps will be in the 60s. So it should be another nice day. More rain is expected on Sunday, but it won’t be a washout!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler