Blog: Large wind storm over the central U.S. Tracking local warmth!

Yesterday, there was a huge storm system that impacted the central United States. There was record heat and damaging winds there Wednesday afternoon and last night. Some of the wind gusts were incredible in a bad way. The wind gusted to over 100mph in an area of eastern Colorado. Dodge City, KS had a gust to 84mph. There were some gusts to 74mph over parts of Iowa and Nebraska.

Peak Wind Gusts

Hurricane force winds start at 74mph. So it was basically like a hurricane (or Derecho) hit about 8 states. There were a lot of wind damage reports, and there were almost 20 tornadoes.

Storm Reports

This affected some areas that are still recovering from the recent long-track tornadoes. This was all ahead of a powerful cold front. That front is sweeping east today. It has weakened quite a bit.

Regional Weather Map

There was also an area of low pressure up there which has now moved up into Canada. There is a strong warm front to our north today with high pressure over the region. Locally, we’ll have a nice (Spring-like) day. We’ll have a southwest breeze at 10-15mph with fair skies. High temps will run up to near 70 degrees.

Forecast Temperature Today

Tomorrow the cold front will stall out just to our north. Even though it won’t come through, it will be close enough to change our surface wind. It will be variable at 5-10mph. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some spotty showers possible north of the metro. High temps will be in the mid-upper 60s with a few 70s to the south.

The front will lift back to the north on Saturday. Temps will rise into the low 70s. This will be about 20 degrees above average.

Forecast Temps Saturday

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers in the region. A stronger cold front will drop in to the region Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll have a large area of rain along with winds turning out of the north.

Future Trak (Tomorrow)

High temps will get knocked down to the low-mid 50s. The rain should move out by the mid-late afternoon. However, the rain could affect travel for at least the first half of the day. We’ll be dry and seasonably cool on Monday with high temps near 50.

In world news….Several large glaciers and ice shelved have broken up over parts of Antarctica in the last decade. Recently, there have been signs detected that another glacier could possibly break up soon. The Thwaites glacier is the widest in the world. It sits over western Antarctica. If it does break up (as it is forecast to eventually do), then this will allow an armada of ice bergs to form and eventually melt. Plus, it will allow more ice to flow to the sea from land areas. This will have a big impact on sea level rise. Here is the article with more information: Thwaites Glacier Showing Cracks.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler