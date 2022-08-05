This morning I had some fun and put out an open ended sentence about the heat:

There were some great replies! Here are a few:

Answer 1

Answer 2

Answer 3

A couple of other replies….

” I drank hot chocolate to cool down”. (Jakey: Twitter)

“Popcorn is popping on its own”. (Catherine/Facebook)

“My maters are stewing on the vine”. (Jeff: Facebook)

Thank you for all who shared the jokes! They were great! In all seriousness…We had some serious heat yesterday. High temps made it into the low-mid 90s.

High Temps Yesterday

The average high for this time of year is 88 degrees. The heat index was over 100 over most areas. That is….until the storms arrived in the early evening.

Satellite/Radar Yesterday

There were some isolated downpours. The biggest one was over Suffolk where some localized flooding occurred. They picked up about a half an inch of rain at the airport, but the north end likely picked up over an inch….Possibly 2 inches.

The weather pattern hasn’t changed much since yesterday. High pressure is offshore, and a cool front has stalled out over the Ohio River Valley.

Regional Weather Map

I was going to go with a partly cloudy forecast, but this morning it is looking more like a mix if sun and clouds. There will be a few showers and storms this afternoon into the evening.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

There may be a few heavy downpours. A few strong gusts could happen in a few storms as well. With the forecast being more of a sun/cloud mix, I think we’ll be hitting near 90 or in the low 90s this afternoon. Still… the heat index will be near or over 100 degrees.

Heat Index Forecast

The models are trending towards a quiet and hot weekend. High temps will be in the low-mid 90s. The heat index will be near or over 100 both days. It’s looking like we’ll be partly cloudy with only some isolated showers or storms each day. This same pattern will continue into early next week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler