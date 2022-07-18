The heat waves are increasing across the northern hemisphere this summer. There have been several heat waves across the central and western U.S. over the past couple of months. There is another one happening there this week and it could be brutal. They are also in the middle of an extreme heat wave in Europe where some of the hottest temperatures ever are being recorded. There have already been about 1,000 deaths due to the heat in Portugal and Spain. It has not been nearly that deadly in the U.S.

So far this summer we’ve had periodic shots of cooler air in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Midwest.

Weather Pattern Lately

However, this week the jetstream will push north up into Canada. This will allow the heat to slide east through the week.

Weather Pattern This Week

We started our heat wave yesterday with high temps in the low 90s over much of the region.

High Temps Yeserday

We’ll heat up a couple more degrees today. So high temps will run up into the low-mid 90s.

It will be in the 100s over the central U.S. again. Our local heat index will be near 100 later today.

Heat Index Forecast

We’ll be partly cloudy with only some isolated showers or storms this afternoon. There is a warm front to our north with a cool front to the northwest.

Regional Weather Map

Tomorrow that front will try and head in our direction, but it will fall apart before it gets here. So our high temps will stay in the low-mid 90s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

It will be in the 100s and 110s out west. Our local heat index will be near or over 100. While that front will fall apart, some of the energy from it will drift into our area. So we could see some scattered showers and storms by Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure will dominate the middle of the week. So we’ll be partly cloudy with only a stray shower or storm. The heat will continue to build. High temps will aim for the upper 90s in the metro with 100s likely inland. That will push the heat index up into the 105-110 degree range. When the National weather service expects a heat index in that range, then they will issue a heat advisory. So that is possible if not likely by mid-week. We’ll stay in the 90s into and through next weekend. So hopefully, your A.C. is in good working order. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade. Keep that in mind for the pets as well.

It’s still quiet in the Atlantic in terms of the tropics.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler