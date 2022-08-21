It’s backkkkkkkkk….. The humidity has returned and will stay here for the work week. Dewpoints have climbed back into the 60s and low 70s, and they’ll stay there as we return to a more standard summertime weather pattern.

We’ve got a few fronts near us as of Sunday morning. A stationary front is just to our south, while a cold front is to our west. These fronts will act as triggers for some showers and storms Sunday evening and again on Monday.

With the extra humidity, some of the showers/storms could produce heavy rainfall. A few instances of isolated street flooding could occur, thanks to the heavy downpours. The best chance for rain Sunday will be in the afternoon/evening.

On Monday, a few showers are possible in the morning, and then once again in the afternoon. I think we’ll see some breaks in the rain for sure, but temperatures should be a little cooler thanks to some of the AM rain and clouds.

Beyond Monday, we get into more of a typical summertime pattern with some chances for an afternoon pop up shower or storm here and there. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, PTC #4 which we were tracking in the western Gulf of Mexico came ashore Saturday evening, but never developed a closed center of circulation so officially it never become a tropical cyclone. That means we add another day to the count of longest time between named systems. We’re now at 49 days – the 3rd longest streak on record since 1995.

We’re tracking another wave that just moved off the coast of Africa. As of right now, the hurricane center is giving it a 20% chance of developing over 5 days. Lots of time to watch it.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

