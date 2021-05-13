Blog: It Was Quiet…Too Quiet.

Yesterday’s rain has dropped to our south along with a cold front. Now the only big area of rain across the country is over Florida. Could it be that almost the entire United States will have quiet weather for a day? Could we possibly have quiet weather here for a few days? The short answer to both is yes.

National Weather Map

A huge area of high pressure is anchored over the central/eastern U.S. This is going to dominate the weather for the next 12-18 hours. What you can’t see is a weak upper level low that is over the Appalachians. Today we’ll have mostly to partly sunny skies. We’ll be on the eastern edge of the upper level low. So we’ll develop some afternoon clouds with a stay sprinkle west. Temps started off cold this morning in the 40s and 30s. By 8am they were already rising into the 50s. We’ll warm to the upper 60s this afternoon. There will be a couple of 70s inland/south. We’ll just about have a repeat tomorrow with a couple of subtle differences. Temps won’t be quite as cold tomorrow morning. We’ll be in the 40s with a few 50s. Also the upper level low will be just a bit closer to the region. So we’ll have a bit more clouds in the afternoon. Plus, there may be an isolated sprinkle or shower in the area. It’s a very low chance though. Also, high temps will rise more into the 70s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Temps will stay steady through the weekend. (low 70s). We’ll be partly cloudy each day, but there may be some isolated showers late Sunday. The next best chance for rain will be on Monday as a lot of moisture will push into the region.

Muggy Meter

More on that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler