My kids were on Spring break last week. So I was off for vacation. We went up to Syracuse to visit family. My grandfather turned 100 years old. Wow! We also made a stop up to Niagara Falls. That’s my second time seeing it. What a sight! Now I’m back and I brought some rain with me. (I’ve actually been back since yesterday).

We had a cold front move in yesterday. So it was a cool and dry Easter. Now today the moisture is pushing up into the cool air mass. There is a stationary front turning into a warm front to our south. There is a weak area of low pressure to our southwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be cloudy all day. So far we’ve only seen a handful of rain showers. As the low gets closer we’ll have a big area of rain moving in.

Future Trak (Early Afternoon)

By the afternoon the rain will become widespread. It could be heavy at times as well. This will continue into the evening.

Future Trak (Early Evening)

There may be a few thunderstorms along the coast. The highest chance for storms will be over the Outer Banks. There shouldn’t be too many storms over the region though as we’ll have a seasonably chilly day. High temps will only be in the upper 50s with a couple of 60s south.

Forecast Temps Today

The average high temp is in the low 70s this time of year. The clouds and rain will act to keep us cool. however, the wind will also keep us chilly. Winds will be out of the east/northeast. They will gust up to 25-35mph.

Wind Gust Forecast

A few gusts could be between 35-40mph. So there is a Wind Advisory out for some cities/counties.

Wind Advisory

The wind could cause some nuisance up to minor tidal flooding this evening, but it shouldn’t cause too many problems.

We could see about 0.75″ to 1.25″ of rain in the region before it wraps up.

Rainfall Forecast (4 Models)

Overnight we’ll dry out as the low moves out to sea. Then high pressure will build in for a few days. We’ll be cool and dry tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. However, there will be a nice warming trend through the week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler