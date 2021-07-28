Blog: I’m Back … Back To Heat & Humidity!

The title of the blog says that I’m back. I just took the family down to Savannah, GA and Hilton Head, SC for a vacation. We had a great time. Got to see a lot of historic Savannah. We hit the beaches. Did a ghost tour. It was a good experience. I saw that the high temps were in the 80s for a while as we were away. However, we are going to have a stretch of 90s for a few days that actually started yesterday. There wasn’t much rain yesterday, but a small section of heavy rain developed between eastern Chesapeake and west/central Virginia Beach. It barely moved.

Small Thunderstorm Yesterday

It put down about 2-3″ in a very small area. The rest of the region missed out on rain. Today we have a stationary front to our west, and a cool front that is stalling out to our north. High pressure is centered well to the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a lot of sunshine today. Temps will rise fast. We’ll aim for the low 90s during the mid afternoon with some upper 80s near the shore. The dew points will stay in the low-mid 70s. This will produce heat indices in the upper 90s for most of the region. As we heat up during the afternoon a few showers and storms will develop. We’ll have some scattered thunderstorms between the mid-afternoon and early evening. There may be some isolated downpours and a few strong gusty winds.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Tomorrow the stationary front will fall apart, and high pressure will edge east a bit. This will allow for a longer stretch of mostly sunny skies. That will allow the high temps to get more into the low-mid 90s. This heat index will be near 100. There could be a few showers and storms moving in from the west during the evening, but there doesn’t look like much rain during the daytime.

We’ll have similar weather on Friday. However, a cool front will slowly move through during the day. So I think high temps will still be in the low 90s, but we’ll see. If the front makes it a little farther south, then maybe we’ll get lucky and end up in the upper 80s to near 90. Either way we will definitely be cooler (relatively) on Saturday. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s, and the humidity will drop nicely!

Muggy Meter

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler