Blog: If You’re Already Sick Of the Rain. Just Wait!

Rain, Rain go away….Don’t come back for a while! We’ve had some very wet weather lately as many of you know. Sure it’s good to have some rain, but I think the ground has been muddy for months. Both December and January had above average rainfall.

Local Climate (Recent Rainfall)

We currently have about an inch of rain for the month. However, we will be adding some more over the next few days. The GFS model is estimating about 1 to 1.5″ of rain between now and Saturday evening.

Rainfall Forecast (GFS Model)

We could see another inch of rain on Sunday.

In the short-term we have some scattered showers in the region this morning. High pressure has moved offshore. A warm front has edged into the area from the southeast. It will make it a little farther northwest before a cold front enters the area later today.

Regional Weather Map

So I think we’ll hit the 50s this afternoon over the Southside, lower Eastern Shore, and northeast North Carolina. However, it will probably stay in the 40s for most of the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, and Northern Neck. Winds will be out of the southeast this morning. Then they will turn out of the northwest by midday. The scattered showers are expected to move out by the mid-afternoon as drier air sinks in. The models also suggest we’ll have some clearing from then into the evening. I’m cautiously optimistic about that.

Tomorrow the cold front will sink to our south. We’ll be dry and chilly. High temps will be in the low-mid 40s.

Temperatures Tomorrow

We’ll start with a good amount of sunshine, but clouds will build through the day. By Thursday a couple of areas of low pressure will form to our south along the stalled-out cold front. They will move east into Friday. However, they will push a lot of moisture northward. This will bring us a lot of rain Thursday and Friday. There could be a brief wintry mix to our north for a time. It could also bring a lot of snow well to our north/northwest.

GFS Model Thursday Afternoon

Rain will continue locally into Friday. There could be a wintry mix north/northwest of Hampton Roads Friday morning.

GFS Model Friday Morning

Rain could last for most of the day. Then the chance will drop on Saturday, but there will still be a few showers. More rain is expected on Sunday as another system moves near the region. There could be a wintry mix for a time on that day as well. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler