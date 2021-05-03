Blog: Humidity Returns Today! So Do The Storms.

Lately we’ve had a good amount of warm and dry air over the region. Yesterday was a great example. It was nice out with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. There was also a nice breeze out of the southwest with fair skies. I took the family to Windsor Castle Park in Smithfield to enjoy the nice weather. It was great! However, today the humidity is finally going to feel like Mid-Summer. Dew points will rise into the mid 60s after a warm front moves through.

Regional Weather Map

Temps will rise up into the low-mid 80s. There will be a wind out of the southwest at 8-12mph, but that’s not as strong as the general wind lately. Along with this happening at the surface there will be an upper level disturbance coming up from the south. So we’ll have an increasing chance for scattered showers and storms today. A few showers and storms may kick off by midday, but the higher chance for rain and storms will develop during the afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Some of the rain may be heavy at times. Despite the general wind not being too strong today, some of storms could create some strong gusts locally. We have a marginal risk for severe weather.

Severe Risk (Today)

There could also be some large hail. An isolated tornado is possible in the region, but it’s a low chance. High temps will rise to the low-mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the early evening, but then the rain will move out as the upper level low pushes to our northeast.

Tomorrow high pressure will build back into the region as the warm front heads north. We’ll be pretty hot and humid. High temps will be near 90. The heat index will be in the low-mid 90s. That’s something we haven’t felt in quite some time. There will be a breezy southwest wind. So that should help a bit. Most of the day will be rain-free. There will actually be a lot of sunshine. However, there may be some isolated showers and/or storms with the heating of the day. We will have some more rain and storms on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. High temps will be able to rise up into the upper 80s before the front arrives.

Temps Wednesday

Then temperatures and humidity will drop big-time on Thursday. High temps will only be in the low-mid 60s. We’ll be cooler on Friday with an area of low pressure nearby. So there may be some more scattered showers.

I’m hoping we get a good amount of rain today. It will help to wash out the pollen. Plus, I think we are about due. We are down about 2.63″ (below average) of rainfall since March 1st. It’s always feast for famine around here.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler