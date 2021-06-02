Blog: Humidity And Rain Chances Are Rising!

I knew that yesterday was going to be one of the driest days in a while. So I took advantage and did some yard work and biking. I cut the grass for the first time in about a week and a half. It was really nice out! Today won’t be too bad, but it will be different. There is a slow moving warm front to our south with high pressure to our northeast.

Regional Weather Map

The high is slowly pushing away from our area. The front will take its time to work up into southeast Virginia. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today. There will be a few showers in the region, but it will be far from a washout. The chance for rain is only 30% with a little higher chance over northeast North Carolina. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Again, the humidity is rising! Dew points are climbing well into the 60s. The humidity is going to go up today, and it will stay up over the next few days.

Muggy Meter

Tomorrow we’ll be warm as well as humid. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s. Possibly in the mid-upper 80s for some. We’ll have a lot of clouds in the region with a south breeze (5-15mph). There will be some on-and-off rain showers with rounds of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The chance for rain tomorrow is 70%.

Future Trak Tomorrow

A cool front will move towards the region with an area of low pressure scooting a bit closer as well. So we’ll have scattered rain showers Thursday on and off through the day. With the heating of the day there will be a few rounds of strong storms tomorrow afternoon into the evening. A few storms could even be severe. There will be some decent upper level wind shear in the region, but the cloud cover could work to limit the coverage of the storms. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s despite a good amount of clouds.

The cool front will move into the region Thursday night into early Friday morning, but it will fall apart as it moves through. So we’ll have scattered showers and storms into Friday morning, but they should taper off during the day. High temps will only drop a little into the upper 70s. The moisture will linger into Saturday. So we’ll have some spotty showers possible, but overall it it is looking like a decent day (for now). Highs will be in the 80s. We’ll be partly cloudy Sunday into Monday with highs in the 80s. It should be pretty nice out. Possibly some good beach weather.

We do need some more rain in the long-term. So it’s good that we will get some more rain over the next few days. It would just be nice if it didn’t affect the weekend. Anyway, it looks like we will have about a half inch to an inch and a half of rainfall up through Friday morning.

Rainfall Forecast

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler