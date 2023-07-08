Today across the area we’ll have your typical summertime weather – a chance of some pop up storms in the afternoon and heat, humidity and haze. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon. Some of the storms could contain heavy rain.

Expect highs in the upper 80s today – feeling like the low to mid 90s!

If you’re heading to the beaches today, the rip current risk is low. No major concerns there but of course the UV index will be high this afternoon. If you’re at the beach and hear thunder, it’s time to pack it in – lightning can strike you even if it is not raining!

Sunday we will have a slightly higher storm chance region wide – however – it should be a little later in the day. That’s good and bad – more time for outside activities but also more time for the atmosphere to gain energy for stronger storms.

The most likely time for the storms will be late afternoon – between 2 and 8pm. The main concern is for strong gusty winds.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter