Blog: Huge drop in temps today. Brief warmup Friday.

We did warm up nicely yesterday. High temps rose to near 70 degrees for many.

High Temps Yesterday

I took advantage of the warm temps, and I took a long walk with the dog. It felt great, but I would say that it was also a little humid. Today colder temperatures have arrived. Temps this morning had fallen to the 40s. We will only top off in the mid 40s this afternoon.

Forecast Temperatures Today

A strong cold front is dropping to our south today, but it is stalling out over southern North Carolina.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a chilly northeast breeze through the day. While it will just be a little chilly and breezy at first. Eventually, the rain will move in. We’ll have scattered rain showers from the late morning into the afternoon. It will be light, but will cover a large area for a while.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

So by this afternoon it will actually feel pretty miserable. The wind chills will even make it feel like it’s in the upper 30s at times.

The front will lift back north as a warm front tonight. We’ll have a few rain showers with that boundary moving through. There will be a few more showers tomorrow morning as the front slowly rises to the north. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15mph. We’ll still have a lot of clouds, but the warming wind will push the temperatures up to the upper 60s by the afternoon.

We’ll probably hit a few 70s over North Carolina with upper 50s towards the Eastern Shore and Northern Neck. Keep in mind with that big gradient in temperatures that the forecast could be pretty tricky. A slight change in the wind direction or speed could greatly change the temps.

We’ll have a few rain showers possible through the early afternoon. Then we’ll dry out late in the day. The cold front will drop through in the evening. Temps will drop fast too. We’ll bottom out in the 30s Friday night. Then high temps will only be in the 40s on Saturday. At least we’ll be dry on Saturday. We’ll have a few showers in the region on Sunday with a higher chance for rain over North Carolina. Highs will be in the 50s. For now it looks like we’ll have a cooler/quieter pattern next week. We’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler