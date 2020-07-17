Blog: Hot Weekend Ahead With A Few Storms Possible.

Yesterday we had a nice onshore breeze. It kept the temperatures down a bit. So highs were in the upper 80s with a few 90s inland.

High Temps Yesterday

The humidity was moderate. Since then an area of high pressure, that is still offshore, has sunk to the south. So we’ve lost that cool onshore breeze. Now we have a southerly wind developing. A warm front is pushing to our north.

Regional Weather Map

High temperatures will rise to the low-mid 90s this afternoon. The humidity will also increase. So the afternoon heat index will be between 95 and 100 degrees.

Heat Index Forecast

The heat and humidity alone will pop up some isolated showers and storms this afternoon. There won’t be much for a while. However, a cluster of showers and storms will try to move in from the northwest during the evening. Some of the models have this cluster dying out as it moves into the Hampton roads metro. However, some other models have the showers and storms holding together to near the VA/NC state line. Here is what Future Trak shows during the mid-late evening:

Future Trak (This Evening)

These are an offshoot from a cold front that will be to our west. The front will stall out to our northwest tonight. That’s why the storms will probably fall apart late. Tomorrow we’ll be in the hot zone again. High temps in the low-mid 90s. The heat index in the upper 90s to around 100. We’ll be partly cloudy with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. The chance for rain will be between 30-40%. We’ll see similar weather on Sunday. However, on Monday the heat from the central U.S. will make a stronger push east. So high temperatures will be in the mid-upper 90s. The heat index will be over 100. There may be heat advisories issued on Monday. So plan accordingly if you work outdoors.

Have a good and safe weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler