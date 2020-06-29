Blog: Hot & Summery Most Of The Week.

We’ll have some hot and Summery weather for most of the upcoming work week. However, there will be a slight cool down around mid week. Today we have a very slow moving cold front to our north. We have high pressure to our southwest.

We had a beautiful sunrise this morning. There seemed to be just a little extra haze and color.

Tower Cam This Morning

I think we had a thin layer of haze due to the recent African dust cloud. I also noticed that my allergies were up just a bit this morning. This will thin out and push out by tomorrow.

We’ll be partly cloudy today with some isolated pm showers and storms. High temps will run up to the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will be between 92-96 degrees. We’ll actually have a northwest breeze at 8-12mph. Typically, this will pull in some drier air (and sometimes cooler), but I don’t think that will happen today. Tomorrow the front will stall out near the region. We’ll have similar weather to today, but it will be a couple of degrees cooler. It will also probably be slightly drier, but not much different.

Muggy Meter

We’ll be partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms. By Wednesday the front will stay stalled just to our south, but an area of low pressure will move along the boundary. So we’ll have more clouds, scattered showers and storms, and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

So far the 4th of July looks pretty good. The models are showing partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and storms later in the day. We’ll have updates on that throughout the week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler