Blog: Hot & Humid. Rinse & Repeat.

There’s no big headlines in the local weather, and I am more than fine with that. We are in a stretch of hot and humid weather, but I hesitate to call it a heat wave.

High Temps Last 2 Weeks

We have hit the low-mid 90s over the last 3 days. Which is a bit above average. However, the heat index has been closer to 100. We’ll have similar weather today. High temps will be in the low-mid 90s. The heat index will be near 100.

Heat Index Forecast

We’ll be partly cloudy with a stray pm shower or storm. High pressure is in the region. Otherwise, there are no big weather systems in the area.

Regional Weather Map

Tomorrow the high will slide a bit to the east. This will allow for a few showers and storms to pop up in the late afternoon and evening.

Future Trak (Thursday Afternoon)

High temps will still be in the 90s, and the heat index will be in the upper 90s. We’ll have more sultry conditions Friday and Saturday with highs in the 90s. There may be some isolated afternoon t’storms. A cool front is then expected to slide down this way on Sunday. We’ll have scattered showers and storms, but it won’t be a washout. Highs will be in the upper 80s. It will stay humid all the way through the weekend into early next week, but we should cool down a bit.

I talked recently about the western heat wave in terms of the temperatures. However, I didn’t realize the number of deaths that have happened due to the extreme heat. There are several factors in this. Many residents in the Pacific Northwest don’t have air conditioning. They typically don’t need it. There have actually been hundreds of deaths. However, we don’t think of them the same as deaths from a hurricane or tornado. Here is an article that talks more about that phenomenon: Recent Heat Wave Deaths.

In that same vein…It was the hottest June on record in….The U.S., Africa, and New Zealand. Europe had it’s second hottest June on record. Wow! Here is the article with more information: Hottest Junes On Record.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler