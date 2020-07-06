Blog: Hot/Humid In The Short-Term. Higher Rain Chances Mid-Week

Today is going to be quiet here locally, but it will be pretty hot and humid. We have high pressure just offshore with a stationary front to our north and south.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be partly cloudy with only some isolated (pop-up) showers and storm late this afternoon. Even those should be mostly inland. High temps are going to be near 90 with low-mid 90s inland and some upper 80s right near the shore. The heat index will be in the mid-upper 90s. We’ll have a light south wind. It’s possible that a sea breeze may develop this afternoon. This is getting tougher to form lately as the bay temperatures are now in the upper 70s to low 80s. Ocean Temps are in the mid-upper 70s near the shore, but closer to 80 around Oregon Inlet.

Water Temps

We’ll have similar weather conditions tomorrow, but the high will push just a little more offshore. So we’ll have some isolated showers or storms in the afternoon. Keep in mind that they will probably be a little closer to the metro. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will be just as muggy as today. From Wednesday into Thursday there will be an area of low pressure creeping up the coast. It’s currently a cluster of thunderstorms over the Gulf coast.

Tropical Disturbance

This area of low pressure will move east and then northeast. It may stay over land. If it does move out to sea a bit, then it could become tropical. Regardless, it will bring us more clouds and rain Wednesday into Thursday. Depending on the size and track, it could bring us a pretty big area of rain into Thursday. Here is what the European model is showing for Thursday.

European Forecast Model (Thursday)

We’ll have updates on that over the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, there is a tropical storm out over the Atlantic right now, but it streaming away from the United States at 36mph. That is tropical storm Edouard.

T.S. Edouard

Sustained winds were around 40mph. The system became a tropical depression over the weekend. It became a tropical storm last night. It will continue to jet northeast today, and it will likely become nontropical either this afternoon or tonight. It may throw a few higher waves towards the east coast over the next 2 days, but it is pretty weak and moving away fast. So I don’t think we’ll see too much.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler