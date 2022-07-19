There is some dangerous heat happening in other parts of the world lately. Some of these are places that don’t often deal with extreme heat. Europe is undergoing a deadly heat wave that has already affected millions. That heat has spread from France and Spain across the water to Great Britain. These were the temperatures over there at a little after 1 p.m. there this afternoon.

Afternoon Temperatures In Europe

We are also still experiencing dangerous heat over hear in the central and western U.S. Today the high temps over parts of Texas and Oklahoma will be up to about 108-112 degrees.

We won’t be that hot here, but it will be above average. High temps will run in the low-mid 90s. This will be just a couple of degrees above yesterday’s high temps.

High Temps Yesterday

The heat index will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Heat Index Forecast

We have high pressure offshore with a dying cool front just to our northwest.

Regional Weather Map

This front will lose its cool. Literally! So it will turn more into a wind shift as it moves into our region. This will kick off a few showers and storms this afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

I put the chance for rain at 40% based off of the latest models. There’s so much humidity that there could be some isolated downpours. Dew points are in the mid 70s, and they will stay that high for the next few days.

On Wednesday, the temps will tick up a little more as the wind turns more out of the south. Any showers or storms in the afternoon will probably be isolated. So high temps will run in the mid 90s. The heat index will be between 98-103 degrees. We’ll be even hotter on Thursday as the wind increases out of the south/southwest. High temps will run up into the upper 90s. There may be a couple of 100s inland.

Temps Thursday

The heat index is forecast to be 105 or higher. That means that we will likely have some heat advisories in the region. There may be a few in the region tomorrow (inland/south?). However, they could cover our whole area on Thursday. We’ll cool down a couple of degrees on Friday. However, high temps will still be in the low-mid 90s. We’ll stay in the 90s through the weekend into early next week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler