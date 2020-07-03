Blog: Hot And Sizzling Start To the 4th Of July Weekend!

We have some hot weather to kick off the 4th of July holiday weekend, but it won’t be record heat. However, it’s not just the heat today…it’s the humidity. High pressure has moved into the region since yesterday. There is a stationary front to our south, and a cool front well to our north.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a lot of sunshine through the day. The surface winds will be variable at 5-10mph. This will allow the temps to ratchet up to the low-mid 90s this afternoon. The dew points are in the upper 60s to low 70s. So this will put the heat index up to the mid-upper 90s today.

Heat Index Forecast

It will be cooler near the shore. A sea breeze will probably develop this afternoon, and cool down some areas closer to the bay and ocean. The UV index is a 10 today. So be sure to put on that sunscreen even if you are out for a short time. There is a low threat for rip currents at the local Virginia beaches, but there is a moderate risk over the Outer Banks.

Tomorrow the cool front will slowly sink down this way. It will move in during the afternoon. It will create some isolated showers and storms, but typically we don’t get much rain from cool fronts that drop in form the north/northeast. High temps will be in the mid-upper 80s. We’ll have a northeast breeze develop at 8-12mph. A couple of isolated showers or storms will continue into the evening, but they should fall apart after about 7-8pm.

The front will sink down to North Carolina on Sunday. It will stall out just to our southwest. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with high temps in the mid 80s. There may be a stray shower just to our southwest, but I’ve dried out the local forecast as the models have as well. We’ll be partly cloudy early next week with some pop up showers and storms in the afternoons. High temps will be in the 80s on Monday, but probably back up to near 90 by Tuesday. We’ll have a higher chance for some rain by the middle of next week. Seems like we are stuck in that pattern.

Have a fun and safe 4th of July weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler