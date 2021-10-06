Blog: Hoping For More Rain.

Yesterday, the sun was out for a time in the early afternoon. I was out cutting grass, and it was hot. Temps were in the 80s, and it was humid. It felt like late Summer. There were a few showers during the mid-late afternoon. Then there were some scattered showers and storms last night.

Rain Last Night

A handful of showers made it to the Southside, but the bulk of the rain was north of the metro. This was ahead of a cold front that is now slowly sinking to the south.

Regional Weather Map

While we will be cooler today, it won’t be a refreshing cool down. High temps will be in the mid-upper 70s, but the dew points will stay in the 60s to near 70.

Forecast Temps Today

Muggy Meter

We’ll have a lot of clouds with some peeks of sun at times. There will be some stray showers or sprinkles during the morning, but we’ll have some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. I have the chance for rain at 30%.

We’ll have a repeat for Thursday and Friday. Then on Saturday things will change a bit. An offshore area of low pressure looks to move northward Friday into Saturday. The models have it offshore but close enough to produce a higher chance of rain for our region.

GFS Model

They then have that the low drifting northeast and farther offshore on Sunday. So we dry out by that point with only some isolated showers. High temps will stay in the 70s through the weekend.

That feature that I am talking about is a weak disturbance. It has a low chance of becoming a tropical system in a few days. However, it will interact with the stalling out cool front. So that will probably inhibit it from becoming fully tropical. The jet stream is farther north than usual for this time of year. So that is allowing for these features to move slowly.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler