Blog: Holiday Travel Into Thanksgiving.

Ok Travelers. Let’s get ready to rumble. Not you and me… Rather with the weather. Locally, the weather won’t be too bad today. However, if you are traveling north or west there will be some problems.

Regional Travel Forecast

There is an area of low pressure that is in the Midwest this morning. It will move into the Northeast states today. There is a warm front northeast of the low, and there is a cold front that extends to the south/southwest.

Regional Weather Map

There will be snow showers up towards the U.P. Of Michigan and parts of Wisconsin. There will be a lot of rain showers in the northeast states. Meanwhile a big area of low pressure is moving onto the west coast. This is delivering a lot of rain and wind over the west coast. Snow is falling in the higher elevations and into the Rockies.

Travel Forecast Today

It’s pretty dry over the central U.S. today.

Locally, we will be in the warm zone. Winds are increasing out of the southwest. They will gust up to 25mph this afternoon. We had a few rain showers early this morning. We’ll have a few more showers today coming in from the west. It won’t be a washout, but scattered showers will be possible from the late morning into the early afternoon. Then we’ll dry out from the late afternoon into the evening as drier air moves in at the mid levels. High temps will rise to near 70. So temps will be nice!

We’ll clear out tonight. Low temps will fall to the 40s with a westerly breeze staying up. There may be a few 30s inland. Then tomorrow the wind will be strong out of the northwest. It could gust up to 30mph. This will be a dry but chilly wind. We’ll have lots of sunshine, but high temps will only be in the mid-upper 50s.

Thanksgiving Forecast

It will be good travel weather in the region. Just watch the strong wind over some of the bridges and overpasses. There will be messy weather over the central and western U.S.

Tomorrow’s Travel Forecast

So check your plans if you are traveling to some of those destinations. We’ll have dry, chilly, and quiet weather for Black Friday. Temps will be in the 30s and 40s in the morning with highs in the low 50s during the afternoon. We’ll be dry and chilly on Saturday, but a lot of rain looks to move in by Sunday.

Safe travels to all of you and your loved ones this holiday. Happy Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler