Blog: Here comes the sun!

Over the last couple of weeks we have had some major ups-and-downs around here in the temperature department.

High Temps Last 2 Weeks

Going forward we’ll have milder/steadier temperatures over the next 7 days.

As promised… Yesterday was very pleasant outside. We had high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

High Temps Yesterday

Today we are going to be even better. We started off with lots of sunshine. It was a beautiful start to the day!

Tower Cam

We have high pressure to the south with a stationary front well to our north.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have fair skies through the day. High temps will rise to the upper 60s. There will be a few 70s inland and south.

Temperature Forecast

The average high temperature for this time of year is 59 degrees. We are not alone. It will actually be above average over a large chunk of the country.

Temperature Departure From Average

The recent stats came out, and the Earth just had it’s 7th warmest February on record.

Tomorrow we’ll still have nice weather in our region. We’ll be partly cloudy with a little more clouds late in the day. High temps will be in the upper 60s again with a light and variable wind. There will be some isolated showers by the evening, but the majority of the rain will come in tomorrow night into Thursday.

Future Trak (Thursday Morning)

Thursday won’t be a complete washout, but rain showers will be on and off through the day. If we’re lucky then we could pick up about a half an inch of rain up to three-quarters of an inch. High temps will dip on Thursday, but they won”t be bad. They will run in the low-mid 60s. Then we’ll be in the 70s Friday and Saturday. We’ll be dry on Friday, but a few showers are possible on Saturday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler