We have made it to the weekend and finally – we should see some lower rain chances!

We’ll see partly sunny skies both days Saturday and Sunday. During the afternoon an isolated shower or storm could pop up – but I do think the majority of the area should remain dry.

If you’re heading to Beach It or the Pride Fest, a stray shower could pop up but otherwise should be good.

Temperatures will rise this weekend into the upper 80s and with the humidity it will feel like the low 90s. Tomorrow, we’ll be even warmer with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s!

In the tropics, we continue to track Bret and Cindy. Both systems are not expected to impact us. Bret will dissipate by Monday. Cindy will continue to move to the NW and then should weaken by mid week.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

