Sunday will be a very warm day across the area with highs into the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll see a chance of an afternoon pop up shower or storm. The bigger threat for rain will arrive on Monday.

ake a look at FutureTrak for Monday. The general idea is for strong to severe storms, potentially supercells to form in western VA during the afternoon. These storms will then grown into a cluster/line of storms and advance towards Richmond by the rush hour commute and into our area around/after dinner time.

The primary concern is for strong wind gusts that could down trees and power lines. An isolated tornado or some hail could occur too, but those risks are higher to our west towards Richmond.

Notice on the 8pm Future Trak image that there’s a little area ahead of the brightest colors/storms. That indicates to me that there is a potential for strong winds on the leading edge of the storms.

Storms will continue to move south through the evening/early overnight – with storms clearing the OBX after midnight.

Meanwhile, a heads up if you’re hitting the beach. A moderate to high risk for rip currents is in effect for the southern OBX. For VA Beach, the risk is low.

In the tropics, Bret has dissipated in the central Caribbean. Cindy is moving NW and should weaken as it approaches Bermuda mid week. Neither will have an impact on our area.

Hope you have a great Sunday! Check back for updates later today and Monday on the storm threat.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter